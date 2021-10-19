Ecommerce solutions company hiring 500 seasonal fulfillment center positions

article

Ecommerce logistics company Radial announced 500 seasonal, entry-level positions at its fulfillment center in Buford.

The company said seasonal workers at the Buford fulfillment center at 2510 Mill Center Parkway will be eligible for competitive hourly wages and opportunities for overtime. The positions are also a way for people seeking long-term employment to get their foot in the door with Radial, which plans to offer significant opportunities to convert into full-time positions this year.

"Peak is a crucial time for our clients; year-over-year, the demands on ecommerce increase, making the jobs we are looking to fill absolutely essential," said Sabrina Wnorowski, Vice President Human Resources at Radial. "We pride ourselves on the fun and engaging culture we create at each site and our people truly are the greatest assets at Radial. We are pleased to be able to open so many positions for seasonal employment in the community and look forward to having local talent join our team during such an exciting time of year."

Associates tasks include picking, sorting, packing and shipping in a safe, fun team environment. The company implements safety-centered, ergonomic toos such as lighter carts and robotic assistants to reduce manual movement of products throughout the day. Tools provide language support in English, Spanish, French and Swahili.

The fulfillment center's line is streamlined with enhanced fulfillment software applications, which simplify tasks and reduce steps.

Interested applicants should visit Radial's career page.

