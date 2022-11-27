Two shot, one dead in East Point, police confirm

article

East Point police have confirmed two people shot on Washington Road Sunday afternoon. One of those victims, according to police, has died.

Police said a man pulled a weapon on another man and woman.

The shooter was arrested once police arrived. They said he was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Those two victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. Detectives were called to investigate the situation.

Captain Allyn Glover from East Point's department confirmed that the male victim later died. The woman is still recovering.

No further information, including the names of the victims and suspect, have been released at this time.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.