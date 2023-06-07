Expand / Collapse search

9-year-old East Point boy's shooting death was not random, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
East Point
FOX 5 Atlanta

East Point police have released new details in the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy. After his mother spoke to FOX 5 about how King Black was shot and killed while playing outside with friends, police believe the shooting actually happened in the home and was not random at all.

EAST POINT, Ga. - East Point Police the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy may have not been random after all.

Police say it happened Saturday inside a house not far from where the young boy, King Black, lived.

Joy Black, the young boy’s mother says her son, King went outside to play with friends after a full day of swimming with his family.

East Point Police say King was shot inside a home on East Washington Avenue.

King Black was just 9 years old when he was shot and killed at an East Point residence.

King Black was just 9 years old when he was shot and killed at an East Point residence. (FOX 5)

Investigators say it was not a random incident and are now interviewing possible witnesses and may soon name a suspect.

Police say they are working with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office on potential charges.