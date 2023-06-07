9-year-old East Point boy's shooting death was not random, police say

East Point Police the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy may have not been random after all.

Police say it happened Saturday inside a house not far from where the young boy, King Black, lived.

Joy Black, the young boy’s mother says her son, King went outside to play with friends after a full day of swimming with his family.

East Point Police say King was shot inside a home on East Washington Avenue.

King Black was just 9 years old when he was shot and killed at an East Point residence. (FOX 5)

Investigators say it was not a random incident and are now interviewing possible witnesses and may soon name a suspect.

Police say they are working with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office on potential charges.