East Point rallies behind principal battling stage four cancer

A big turnout is expected at Paul D. West Middle School in East Point for Saturday's Pink Warrior Walk.

Participants will walk laps to raise funds in honor of Hamilton E. Holmes Elementary School Principal Adrienne Grainger Smith.

Principal Grainger-Smith headed straight to school from a doctor's appointment Friday. She's continued to work since being diagnosed with breast cancer in the spring of last year.

"My whole staff has been amazing," Principal Grainger Smith told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. "My families and my students they've been behind me 1,000 percent."

Principal Grainger-Smith was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer last spring. (Family photo)

Principal Grainger Smith thought she was in the clear after undergoing chemotherapy, radiation, and a double mastectomy.

"And then this spring they said it was back, stage four," Grainger Smith said. "I was a little scared initially. Then I knew I was going to be OK because I have an amazing support system."

She is an inspiration to others.

The educator is chronicling her own cancer battle on Facebook to help others.

"The first time around I shared a little bit, and I came from an educational perspective. I was showing them this is the radiation machine," said Grainger Smith. "This is where we go when we have to get measured to have that. This is what chemo looks like, these are the side effects of chemo this is how I feel. In putting my story out there, I have helped a lot of people that I didn't even know I was impacting."

The beloved principal has worked at several schools in Fulton County over the years.

Principal Grainger-Smith says she is thankful for the amazing support she has in her life as she battles cancer. (Family photo)

On Saturday, the Tri-Cities High School Alumni Association is holding its second Annual Pink Warrior Walk in her honor.

"We wanted to just let her know we were with her through her journey as she was going through chemo and radiation with breast cancer," said Tri-Cities High School Alumni Association President Kavon Arnold.

The event will raise funds and awareness in the fight against breast cancer.

"And anyone is welcome to come out and participate in this event as we celebrate our warrior Adrienne Grainger Smith," said Tri-Cities High School Principal Dr. Ethel Lett.

