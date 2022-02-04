East Point Police Department offering new benefits and incentives for officers

The East Point Police Department is set to begin offering monetary incentives and several other benefits to current and incoming officers.

According to the department, uncertified police officers will be eligible for a starting salary of $52,000. Meanwhile, a certified officer's salary would begin at $55,000.

Aside from monetary increases, officers are set to receive educational pay incentives $1,500 for earning an associate degree and $2,500 for a bachelor’s degree.

Peace Officer Standards and Training Council certifications will also qualify for salary increases.

"This is a new and exciting time to join our team. We greatly appreciate the support of our City Manager, Mayor and Councilmembers for taking the necessary steps to

ensure that our officers are properly equipped with the tools they need to

protect and serve this community," East Police Chief Shawn Buchanan said.

The East Point City Council voted in favor of over $2 million worth of upgrades for the police department during a meeting on January 18. City leaders also approved $1.1 million in salary adjustments and upgrades for the fire department.

Current and incoming Police Officers will receive new vehicles, Panasonic Toughbook laptops, bulletproof vests, officials said.

"Safety is and will always be our top priority in East Point. We will continue to take the necessary actions and make the necessary investments to ensure that our first responders have everything they need to keep our community safe," East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham said in a statement.

