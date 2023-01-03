Video shows officers, troopers chasing one of East Point's most wanted

A 19-year-old Georgia man is facing multiple felony charges after being arrested following a wild chase through East Point on Monday morning.

The East Point police released a composite video showing a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee flee officers through the streets.

It started around 10:35 a.m. when officer attempted to serve an arrest warrant on 19-year-old Mathew Gaskins. Police say Gaskins fled in that stolen Jeep heading down Washington Road near Pearl Street. He is seen on video driving through the backyard of a home.

Mathew Gaskins (East Point Police Department)

Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol joined the chase. Police say series of PIT maneuvers failed to stop the Jeep. Gaskins ended up in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly in the 3100 block of Washington Road, police say. The Jeep can be seen jumping parking wheel stops and then crashing into a pole.

The Jeep came to rest with communication lines knocked down by the pole surrounding it. Gaskins then crawls from the vehicle, police say. He was taken into custody.

Gaskins was considered one of East Point’s most wanted. He was charged in East Point with aggravated assault, theft by taking, receiving stolen property, and fraud.

He faces additional charges in other jurisdictions and is under investigation in College Park, Hapeville, Gwinnett County, South Fulton, and Georgia Tech.