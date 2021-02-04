East Point passes new curfew for juveniles

East Point City Council instating a curfew for all 17-year-olds and under. This goes into effect immediately from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.

This comes as city council members held a special called meeting Thursday to discuss a new escort policy at the Camp Creek Marketplace, aimed at curbing the recent teen violence.

Commercial shopping centers on Camp Creek Parkway in East Point are requiring all visitors under the age of 18 to be accompanied by an adult who is 21 years or older.

"Youth under the age of 18, starting at 7 p.m. daily must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or supervising adult who is over the age of 21," said East Point City Council Member Stephanie Gordon.

FOX 5 spoke to East Point City Council members about the new youth escort policy at the Camp Creek Marketplace.

"Enforcement would be primary to the ownership entities who do provide security by way of the private vendors," said Gordon.

This comes after three teens were shot Saturday night at the Camp Creek Shopping Complex. City leaders were expected to decide on a curfew on Monday night but at the last minute, it was removed from the agenda.

"I’m not in support of a citywide curfew because we are currently experiencing a hot-spot situation. We cannot enact spot legislation so I’m not supportive of impacting the entire city," said Gordon.

The Youth Escort Policy for Camp Creek Parkway requires all visitors under the age of 18 to be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or supervising adult who is 21 years or older. For Camp Creek, the policy starts at 7 p.m. For everywhere else, it starts at 9 p.m.

"There have been some problematic situations that have occurred, and I believe through a youth escort policy, bringing the businesses there is the best way to handle a curfew," said Gordon.

Council Member Stephanie Gordon said a youth escort policy is the best way to manage that area.

"A 7 p.m. escort policy would probably capture a more family-friendly environment for the majority of the evening," said Gordon.

