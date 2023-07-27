2 men shot in gunfire exchange at East Point MARTA station

Two men were rushed to an area hospital on Thursday evening after a shooting at the East Point MARTA Station.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the station’s bus loop located in the 2800 block of Main Street in East Point.

The conditions of the men were not immediately available.

MARTA Police are investigating. Preliminary information leads investigators to believe the two men exchanged gunfire.

The names of the men have not been released.

MARTA train service has not been disrupted.

FOX 5 crews are working to gather more.

