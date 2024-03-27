Possibly 'armed, dangerous' man wanted for questioning in East Point homicide investigation

article

A man who East Point police believe may be unhoused, armed and dangerous is wanted for questioning about a death on Jan. 30.

Elliot David Roby has been identified as a person of interest in the homicide investigation.

Roby is known to frequent Downtown and Midtown in Atlanta, as well as Decatur. He has immediate family in East Point.

Anyone with information on his potential whereabouts is asked to contact the East Point Police Department immediately.