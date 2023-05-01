Deputies: 2 men charged with stealing from Hall County middle school

article

Two Hall County men are facing charges after deputies say they stole multiple pieces of equipment from a local middle school.

Officials with the Hall County Sheriff's Office say on Saturday, April 15, a man was seen driving a motorcycle onto the East Hall Middle School grounds.

The man allegedly stole multiple items from the campus' greenhouse and then came back the next day with another person in a Ford Ranger to steal more items

Among the items stolen were the school's pressure washer and tiller, officials say.

After sharing information with the community, deputies say they received tips that led them to identify the two men as 69-year-old James Rickey Young of Lula and 59-year-old James Randolph Reynolds of Gainesville.

Both men are charged with felony second-degree burglary.

Investigators say Young also was found with around 5 grams of methamphetamine in his possession during his arrest and has been charged with felony possession of the drug.

Officials have not shared whether the men have received bond.