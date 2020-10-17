Early morning fire destroys Gwinnett County home

article

Gwinnett County firefighters are investigating a blaze that completely destroyed a home Saturday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 that fire crews were dispatched to a home on the 500 block of Shoal Circle in Lawrenceville shortly before 6 a.m.

When they got to the scene, officials say the house already had flames shooting through its roof.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

After 40 minutes, firefighters were able to knock most of the flames down and go inside. While the fire was able to get under control, officials say the home and all of its contents are a "total loss."

Thankfully, the four adult occupants and a dog were able to get out of the home without injuries. The American Red Cross will provide assistance for the four residents.

Advertisement

Officials are still working to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.