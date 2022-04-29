Eagles grab linebacker Dean in 3rd round

article

Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, the leading tackler on the national champions’ dominant defense, was selected in the third round with the 83rd overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Butkus Award winner as the nation’s best linebacker was projected to be a first-round pick, despite being a bit undersized at 5-foot-11.

Various reports during the draft suggested Dean had injury issues that caused him to drop. The All-American became the sixth player from Georgia’s defense taken in this draft and the eighth Bulldogs’ player overall.

The Eagles were active in the first round, making two trades to get 2020 Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown and draft Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis. They acquired Brown from Tennessee after swapping picks with Houston to move up and select Davis at No. 13.

Philadelphia gave the Titans the 18th overall selection and a third-rounder (No. 101) for Brown. First, the Eagles sent the 15th overall pick, a fourth-round pick (No. 124) and two fifth-rounders (Nos. 164 and 166) to the Texans to move up two spots to get the uniquely athletic Davis, a 6-foot-6, 340-pound massive lineman who ran a 4.78 in the 40 at the combine.

After entering the draft with 10 picks, the Eagles traded five, used three and have two remaining, a fifth (No. 154) and seventh (No. 237).

