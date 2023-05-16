No. 1 quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola commits to Georgia

article

The Georgia Bulldogs have dominated college football for the last two years, and they are continuing that dominance off-season with the addition of the No. 1-ranked prospect in the county.

Dylan Raiola, a quarterback from Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, Arizona, committed to the Bulldogs Monday.

Raiola is 6-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He's known for his smooth throwing motion and ability to throw from multiple arm angles.

The top prospect recently decommitted to Ohio State and chose Georgia over USC and Nebraska - the alma mater of his 14-year NFL veteran dad Dominick Raiola.

"There's a culture and a standard that I was attracted to," Raiola reportedly told ESPN. "The more time that went by, the stronger I felt about Georgia and ultimately led to this decision."

On Twitter Monday, Raiola posted that Athens, Georgia is home.

"I'm a Dawg!!" he wrote.

According to Sports Illustrated, all four major recruiting services called him the No. 1 quarterback in the 2024 prospects, with three of the four naming him the top overall player.

He may fit well with the Bulldogs, whose championship-winning star quarterback Stetson Bennet entered the NFL draft and was drafted 128th overall by the Los Angeles Rams.