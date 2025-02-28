Duo caught with fake IDs, drugs with child in back of stolen car, police say

The Brief A man and woman are facing multiple charges after they were reportedly caught in a car that was reported stolen out of Mississippi in Brookhaven. Police say the pair tried to get out of trouble by lying to officers about their names and birthdays. A fingerprint scan revealed the pair were each wanted in multiple states. officials said.



Brookhaven police have arrested a duo accused of stealing a car from Mississippi and trying to lie to officers.

Bodycams were rolling on Feb. 22, when officers confronted the pair in a parking lot on Buford Highway.

What we know:

According to police, the officers were on patrol when they spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

When the officers questioned the man and the woman found in the car, they say both told them different stories that didn't add up - including small details like what the man's name was.

"This is the only chance I'm gonna give you to give me your real information. What's your correct name? If you say ‘Seven’ again you're going in handcuffs. What's your name?" one of the officers tells the man in the footage.

Both the man and woman were eventually arrested for giving false names and dates of birth. Officials say their fingerprints revealed that the woman was wanted in Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia. The man had warrants out for his arrest in New York and North Carolina.

"When you're behind the wheel of a stolen car, no amount of creative storytelling is going to change the outcome," the police department wrote.

While searching the car, officials say they found fake IDs, marijuana, and counterfeit cash.

A child was also with the duo at the time of their arrest. They are now safe with family members.

What they're saying:

"Lesson of the day: If you’re in a bad situation, don’t make it worse," the Brookhaven Police Department wrote on Facebook. "Honesty might not set you free, but it’ll definitely keep you from digging a deeper hole."