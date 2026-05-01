Dunwoody teen likely deported after ICE detention

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The Brief A Dunwoody teen is no longer in ICE custody and is believed to have been deported. Axel Rios had been held since March under a final removal order from 2015. His attorney says the fight is not over and more legal steps are planned.



A Dunwoody teenager who had been in ICE custody is no longer listed in the federal detention database, suggesting his deportation has likely been carried out.

What we know:

Axel Rios had been detained since March following a traffic stop and was subject to a final removal order issued in 2015, according to his attorney.

His family moved to the United States when he was 4 years old, with his mother initially seeking asylum in Florida due to concerns about his father’s alleged ties to the MS-13 gang.

The family later relocated to Georgia but did not continue following up with immigration officials, which contributed to his legal status.

Rios’ attorney previously said efforts to keep him in the country are ongoing and that the legal team plans to pursue additional action.

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FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for additional information about Rios' status and will update this story when it is received.