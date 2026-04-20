Dunwoody HS student faces deportation after traffic stop

The Brief A Dunwoody High School student is being held in ICE custody and could be deported to Honduras. Police say Axel Rios was stopped for traffic violations when officers discovered he had a final removal order. His attorney and family are working to prevent deportation, arguing he has strong ties to the community and little connection to Honduras.



A local high school student could be deported to Honduras at any moment.

Axel Rios is a junior at Dunwoody High School who was brought to the United States at 4 years old.

What we know:

He's been at the Folkston ICE Processing Center for a few weeks after a traffic stop led Dunwoody Police to arrest him.

According to Dunwoody Police, Rios was pulled over on March 27 for failing to stop at a stop sign. He was also accused of driving without a license.

What they're saying:

Rios' attorney, Alexandros Cornejo, said during the stop police then learned the teenager had an "order for removal" from the United States.

"Because he has a final order for removal, he was taken by the Dunwoody Police because they cooperate with the 287(g)," Cornejo explained.

The federal 287(g) program identifies and processes undocumented immigrants with criminal or pending charges who are arrested by local agencies.

Cornejo said Rios was booked into the DeKalb County Jail and picked up by ICE days later.

The student's attorney hopes to meet with ICE on Monday to explain why the teenager should be given a chance to stay.

He told FOX5 they've gathered supporting letters from people at Rios' school and from others in the community.

"I think we all deserve an opportunity. My son is not a bad person, he’s not bad," said Kelin Rios, Axel's mother.

The situation has been difficult for the student’s mother, who brought him to the United States from Honduras.

She explained the family was seeking asylum in the United States due to a violent domestic situation.

According to Kelin, a move from Florida to Georgia caused her to miss important legal notices about their immigration case.

She now fears her son will be deported to an unfamiliar country.

"He doesn’t know Honduras. He only has some memories, but he doesn’t remember a lot," she said.

What's next:

Cornejo shared the removal order allows ICE to deport Rios to Honduras whenever they please.

The other side:

The City of Dunwoody sent FOX 5 Atlanta an email to clarify what happened during the traffic stop and after the teen was taken to jail.

According to the city, Dunwoody Police arrested Rios because he did not have a license, which is an arrestable offense. The police officer did not know anything about his legal status at the time. The city also said that Dunwoody Police did not known about the ICE hold and it was discovered by officials at the DeKalb County Jail during processing.

We've reached out to ICE for a statement on the case and are waiting for a response.