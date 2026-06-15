LaGrange shooting leaves man dead, suspect jailed for murder

The Brief A LaGrange police investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot inside a home early Monday morning. Authorities arrested and jailed Quamarion Johnson on multiple charges, including murder and possession of a machine gun. Investigators are searching for more information and urge anyone with tips to contact the police department.



A Monday morning shooting inside a LaGrange home left a man dead and another in police custody facing murder and illegal weapons charges, authorities said.

LaGrange Police Investigation

What we know:

Officers rushed to the 100 block of South Page Street at approximately 12:55 a.m. Monday after receiving reports of a person shot. Upon arrival, first responders found Corey Earl unresponsive inside his home.

Police officers, alongside crews from the LaGrange Fire Department and Troup AMR, immediately started lifesaving measures. Emergency personnel rushed Earl to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Criminal Investigations Division took over the scene, and detectives quickly tied Quamarion Johnson to the deadly shooting. Authorities arrested Johnson and booked him into the Troup County Jail.

Johnson faces charges of murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and unlawful possession of a machine gun.

Shooting investigation open

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what led to the gunfire or the relationship between the two men. Investigators have not released information regarding how Johnson obtained the illegal machine gun.

The active investigation is ongoing. Police encourage anyone with information to call Detective Everhart at 706-883-2620 or submit anonymous tips securely through the Tip411 mobile app, online portal or by texting LAGRANGE to 847411.