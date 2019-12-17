Dunwoody police searching for armed robbery suspect

Police are investigating an armed robbery in Dunwoody last week.

It happened on Dec. 13 around 3:15 a.m. at the Exxon on Perimeter Center East.

Gas station employees told police a man approached the register and whipped out a pistol from under his jacket before demanding cash.

Surveillance images of the suspected armed robber. (Dunwoody Police Department)

The suspect took off and headed toward Perimeter Center East.

According to police, the suspect is described as a black male in his late teens to early 20s. He was wearing a beige hoodie and blue jacket at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is aksed to contact the Dunwoody Police Department at 678-382-6934.