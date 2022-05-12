Carjacker tries to evade capture by climbing on roof, Dunwoody police say

article

Officers found themselves on the roof of a mall where they searched for a man suspected of breaking into a car.

Dunwoody police say they saw a man breaking into a vehicle off Ashford Dunwoody Road.

The man began to escape on foot and climb the trash compacter and pipes of the wall near the Cheesecake Factory at Perimeter Mall, authorities say.

Officers chased after the man where they climbed onto the roof and found the man hiding.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue Department was called to the scene where they escorted the man off the roof.

The man was placed in custody.