Dunwoody launches amnesty program for people with past-due traffic citations, active warrants

A metro Atlanta city is giving people a second chance for failing to appear in court or unpaid traffic tickets.

The Dunwoody Municipal Court announced an amnesty program to settle outstanding violations with the court and reduce arrests.

It's not a trick, said Dunwoody Municipal Court Clerk Norlaundra Huntington.

"We thought this would be timely since our amnesty program is designed to encourage people to come back to court by easing their financial burden," Huntington said in a statement. "Some people may think this is a trick, but it’s definitely not."

If you received a traffic ticket from a Dunwoody Police Department officer, you can look up your citation, and court date and pay online. The amnesty program is for people with outstanding fines who failed to appear in court.

The city said it will forgive contempt fees for people who pay fines. People with mandatory court appearances will receive a future court date. Warrants will be cleared and warrant fees will be forgiven.

People with outstanding fines and warrants for traffic violations can pay at the courthouse at 4800 Ashford Dunwoody Road, on Monday Tuesdays or Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Call the courthouse for more information, 678-382-6973.