Dunwoody High School students relocated to Chamblee High after water main break

DeKalb County has relocated hundreds of students from one of its high schools while the county deals with a major water main break nearby.

Officials say Dunwoody High School experienced a water outage on Wednesday morning.

FOX 5 cameras saw crews working on the break, which happened on the 4700 block of Vermack Road.

In order to keep students and staff secure and comfortable, the county is moving everyone to Chamblee High School on Chamblee Dunwoody Road while repairs continue.

The district began using school buses to transport the students after securing the building.

While the high school's current enrollment is around 2000 students, officials did not share specific numbers of how many were transported on Wednesday.

"We will continue to communicate updates with you throughout the day," Dunwoody High School Principal Tom Bass said in a letter to families. "Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we work to ensure the safety and well-being of our students."

Officials have not said how long repairs may take.