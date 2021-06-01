Expand / Collapse search

Man hospitalized after shooting in Dunwoody hotel parking garage

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Dunwoody
Police say a man was shot at least once in the parking deck at the Embassy Suites in Dunwoody early Tuesday morning. The victim was rushed to an area hospital.

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Police are on the lookout for a gunman in a shooting at a Dunwoody hotel's parking garage that sent one victim to the hospital.

Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened in the parking garage at the Embassy Suites on the 1000 block of Crown Pointe Parkway near Perimeter Mall.

Police say the victim was rushed to an area hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators spent hours at the scene gathering any evidence they could find, but right now say they do not have a motive for the shooting or a description of the shooter.

Officials say it is unclear if the victim was a guest at the hotel or not.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, please call the Dunwoody Police Department.

