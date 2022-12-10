Protesters threw objects at firefighters near 'Cop City' site, officials say

DeKalb County Fire Department firefighters were met by protesters when crews responded to a report of a dumpster fire near the so-called "Cop City" site in southeast Atlanta, officials said.

The incident happened Saturday on Key Road. DeKalb County police said protesters threw objects at firefighters attempting to put out the dumpster fire.

Atlanta Police Department officials said city property was damaged, and small fireworks were set off.

There are no reported injuries and DeKalb and Atlanta police officers evacuated the area.

Protesters rejecting the construction of an Atlanta Police Department training facility have clashed with law enforcement before. Protesters have been blamed by residents for vandalism in the area. City officials said there needs to be a "strong response" to protesters.

The wooded area of southeast Atlanta has been the site of several protests since the city voted in favor of building the facility near the site of the former Atlanta prison farm. Some people who call themselves "forest defenders" have been camping on the site since last year. Groups that oppose the law enforcement and first responder training facility call it an expansion of the police state that threatens the Atlanta forest.

Officials previously said a fire torched construction equipment not far from the site and vandals were accused of destroying a work crew’s truck near the site.

The Atlanta Police Department released a video of what they call "Molotov cocktails" thrown while a group of protesters was occupying the "Cop City" area.

