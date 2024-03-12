Duluth teen faces charges: Theft, kidnapping, weapon possession, and fleeing police

article

An 18-year-old from Duluth was arrested March 8 after a chase involving a stolen vehicle and guns in Gwinnett County.

According to Gwinnett County Police Department, officers in the West Precinct spotted a stolen vehicle with the help of Flock cameras on March 8 near Peachtree Parkway and Spalding Drive in Peachtree Corners.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver took off and began making evasive maneuvers.

Knowing the Aviation Unit was in the area, the officers backed off and allowed the Aviation Unit to track the car.

They followed the stolen vehicle to the back of a nearby school where 3 people got out of the car. The two passengers made their way to the front of the school where they met police officers willingly.

The driver, identified as Shiheen Junnelle Russell, was located and arrested nearby shortly after. Two guns were recovered, one of which was stolen when the car was stolen.

Officers detained all three individuals and interviewed them.

It was learned that the two passengers were not involved in the incident and were released.

Following his interview, Shiheen was arrested and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail. Shiheen is charged with, two counts of Kidnapping, four counts of Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, two counts of Possession of a Firearm or Knife During the Commission or Attempt of Certain Felonies, Theft of Lost or Mislaid Property, Carrying a Weapon within School Safety Zones, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police, Reckless Driving and multiple other traffic-related charges.