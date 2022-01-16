Duluth Police search for 60-year-old man who went missing during winter storm

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 8:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 7:00 AM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 9:00 AM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 4:30 AM EST, Elbert County

Duluth Police search for 60-year-old man who went missing during winter storm

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:57PM
Duluth
FOX 5 Atlanta

DULUTH, Ga. - Duluth Police are searching for a 60-year-old man who went missing Sunday afternoon as winter storms impacted north Georgia and metro Atlanta.

According to investigators, Chris Kinion was last seen at 2 p.m. near Howell Ferry Road and Whitney Park Dr. on January 16. 

Kinion is described as a male with salt and pepper hair, blue eyes, standing at 6 ft. and 0 in. tall, and weighing around 175 pounds. 

Authorities did note he currently has a mustache and not the goatee that is pictured.

Police are searching for Chris Kinion who went missing Sunday afternoon during the winter storms. (Duluth Police Department)

Prior to his disappearance, Kinion was last seen wearing a leather jacket, t-shirt, and trousers. 

His family said he is believed to suffer from Alzheimer’s or dementia.

Authorities listed Kinion as a critically missing person due to the snow and possible ice conditions in Georgia.

WINTER STORM WARNING: WINTRY MIX CONTINUES INTO SUNDAY NIGHT, DAMAGING WINDS POSSIBLE

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning until midnight Monday in northeast Georgia and the northwest corner of the state.

Anyone who sees Kinion or has information on his whereabouts should contact the Duluth Police Department.

