Duluth man sentenced to prison for trafficking kilograms of methamphetamine

article

A Duluth man will spend a decade in federal prison for trafficking multiple kilograms of methamphetamine into metro Atlanta.

On April 25, a federal jury convicted Jorge Rodriguez-Martinez, 56, on one count of conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Officials say the charges stem from an investigation that began in October 2020. According to investigators, a source working with DEA agents called Rodriguez-Martinez to buy several kilograms of methamphetamine.

Agents then trailed Rodriguez-Martinez to a Dunwoody apartment complex, where he met with a drug supplier and picked up the kilograms of illegal drugs.

Georgia State Patrol later stopped Rodriguez-Martinez's truck and found around 3 kilograms of methamphetamine on the vehicle's front passenger floorboard.

"Methamphetamine traffickers pose a grave threat to our communities and peddle these dangerous drugs in total disregard of the lives they place at risk," said U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan. "Thanks to the coordinated and tireless efforts of our federal and state partners, Rodriguez-Martinez will now be held accountable for his crimes."

On Friday, a judge sentenced Rodriguez-Martinez to 10 years in prison on each count that will be served concurrently and four years of supervised release.