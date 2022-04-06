Duluth K9 sniffs out over 530 pounds of marijuana

article

A local police K9 proved the nose knows when it comes to sniffing out crime.

According to Duluth police, the Gwinnett Metro Task Force (GMTF) requested the assistance of a Duluth K9 after they received a drug tip just outside the City of Duluth.

"During their investigation, Investigators from the task force enlisted the help of our very own K9 Clodo and his talented nose," the department stated in a news release. "Clodo was up for the challenge and immediately gave a positive alert to drugs."

Officers located 533-lbs of vacuumed-sealed marijuana in multiple boxes (Duluth Police Department).

Clodo was a good boy. According to investigators, once Clodo made the positive ID, officers entered the storage unit and discovered 533 pounds of vacuumed-sealed marijuana in multiple boxes.

"It's a great example of how our K9 teams are a valuable resource for our entire area beyond just the city they serve," the release stated. "Great job by all officers, including K9 Clodo!"

____

