Duluth gun store owner who shot employee facing charges, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Duluth
FOX 5 Atlanta

DULUTH, Ga. - An arrest warrant has been obtained for the owner of a Duluth gun store in connection to a shooting that happened at the store earlier this month.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. on January 26 at the Gun Lobby at 3931 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. 

Duluth police say an argument broke out between the owner of the Gun Lobby, 56-year-old Charles Collins, and an employee. Both were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Gun Lobby investigation

The Duluth Police Department said two people were hospitalized in stable condition after a shooting at Gun Lobby at 3931 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

On Wednesday, police obtained a warrant for Collins' arrest for aggravated assault.