Duluth driver arrested after fleeing crash that injured passenger

The Brief Passenger critically injured after violent crash in Duluth Driver fled on foot without calling for help, police say Samuel Contreras-Garcia arrested and charged with multiple offenses



Duluth police have arrested a 20-year-old man accused of fleeing a violent single-vehicle crash that left his passenger critically injured.

What we know:

Officers responded around 5:27 a.m. on Nov. 16 to the intersection of Buford Highway and Duluth Highway, where they found a silver sedan crushed between a traffic-signal pole and a utility pole. The unrestrained front-seat passenger had been ejected from the car and was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance video showed the driver climbing out of the wrecked vehicle and running away without calling 911 or seeking help for the passenger. After reviewing physical evidence, seatbelt analysis, witness statements and video footage, detectives identified the driver as Samuel Contreras-Garcia, who was arrested on Nov. 18.

Contreras-Garcia was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail on multiple charges, including felony hit-and-run and serious injury by vehicle.