Drunk driver shot after crashing in Atlanta neighborhood, police say

Police are searching for a person who shot a driver after a wreck in Atlanta's Sweet Auburn neighborhood overnight.

The crash and shooting happened on William Holmes Borders Senior Drive shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Monday.

According to police, the driver was drunk and hit several other cars before flipping his own vehicle.

Investigators say a group who witnessed the crash went over to the driver and started attacking him.

At one point during the reported pile-on, police say someone in the group fired a shot, hitting the driver in the thigh. That caused everyone other than the driver to flee the scene.

Medics took the man to Grady Memorial Hospital. Officials believe he will recover from his injuries.

At this time, no arrests have been made as part of the investigation.

If you have any information that could help with the case, call the Atlanta Police Department.