Druid Hills Middle School aces follow-up after failing previous health inspection

A DeKalb County middle school's cafeteria has gotten a perfect score after failing a recent health inspection.

On Feb. 27, Druid Hills Middle School received a 63 out of 100 - seven points lower than a passing grade.

Inspectors noted several violations, including an employee who returned from the restroom to serve students without washing their hands.

The report also noted the school had been storing milk, lasagna, and bean and cheese burritos at more than 41 degrees and salads prepared without using proper cooling methods.

The school was given orders to correct the violations, and principal Sheveeta Bonner told parents that officials would be taking "immediate corrective actions."

Those actions paid off. A follow-up visit from the Georgia Department of Public Health left the school with a perfect score.

The new report showed no violations and no requests for corrective action.

"We are immensely proud of this improvement, which more accurately reflects our commitment to the well-being of our students and staff," Bonner told parents in a letter shared by Decaturish. Our school personnel and the District Operations Team worked admirably as we collectively refocused to ensure and maintain the high cleanliness and food safety standards in our school nutrition program that we all deserve and have come to expect."

Before the failing grade, the school's last two health scores were 86 and 100 in October and March 2023 respectively.