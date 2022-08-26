Drug task force makes multi-million dollar meth bust in NE Georgia, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation say agents have made a major multi-million dollar drug bust seizing hundreds of gallons of liquid methamphetamine in northeast Georgia. Two people were arrested so far in the investigation.

Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.

Agents with the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office served a search warrant on 2064 New Franklin Church Road in Canon. During the search, the GBI says agents found an active methamphetamine conversion lab in a horse stable.

Because of the sheer size of the operation and the potential hazards, the GBI says agents asked the DEA Clan Lab Team to assist.

Five kilograms of finished crystal methamphetamine and approximately 255 gallons of liquid methamphetamine solution were seized, the GBI says. If not seized, investigators say the liquid could have been converted to more than 700 kilograms of crystal meth.

Investigators estimate the drugs would have sold for more than $7.8 million.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Banks County Sheriff's Office, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, and the DEA Clan Lab Team all assisted in the bust.