Drug raid results in mushroom, cocaine, marijuana bust in South Fulton

Police in South Fulton said a year-long investigation culminated in a drug raid resulting in two arrests, as well as guns and drugs off the streets.

A SWAT team assisted in arresting Decalvin Williams and Larry Crawford for drug and weapon charges.

Police said they found two illegal handguns, 47 grams of cocaine, 92 grams of mushrooms, 301 grams of promethazine, and nearly seven pounds of marijuana.

"The South Fulton Police Department is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to stop drugs from infiltrating our community," Police Chief Keith Meadows said. "Drug dealers will be held responsible for their actions through proactive enforcement such as this."