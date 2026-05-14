Drought intensifies in Georgia ahead of 90-degree weekend

The Brief Despite scattered rain last week, 31% of Georgia has escalated into "exceptional" drought, the highest severity category. Meteorologists warn of a significant "summer surge" this weekend, with temperatures expected to hit 90 degrees by Sunday. While the upcoming weekend offers clear skies for outdoor plans, the lack of moisture and near-record heat may worsen current drought conditions.



After scattered storms and showers last week through the weekend, Georgia's drought conditions improved minorly; however, dry conditions persist.

Georgia drought conditions

What they're saying:

According to the latest data, a large portion of the state is now dealing with extreme drought, while other areas remain in severe drought conditions.

"That red you’re seeing on the map—that’s extreme drought, and that’s most of you watching right now," FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Jonathan Milliken said. "If it’s not you, you’re still in severe drought."

Even more concerning, parts of Georgia have escalated into the highest possible category. "We do have exceptional drought in some parts of the state," Milliken added. "We’re talking about 31% of Georgia under an exceptional drought right now."

Despite the growing need for moisture, the forecast remains dry through the weekend. "I don’t see it happening until next week," Milliken said. "The good news is for the weekend, if you’ve got outdoor plans, the weather’s going to be great—but we sure could use the rain."

Metro Atlanta burn ban

Local perspective:

Earlier this week, the state forestry department lifted a burn ban in 91 counties south of metro Atlanta; however, a seasonal summer burn ban remains in effect for 54 counties in the metro Atlanta area through Oct. 1.

Near-record highs this weekend

What's next:

Afternoon highs will climb into the mid-70s today, with clear skies and comfortable conditions tonight as temperatures drop into the low 50s. The bigger concern may be what comes next: a surge of much warmer air that could cause drought conditions to intensify.

"Tomorrow is going to be a bit warmer, topping out into the low 80s," Milliken said. "And then behind that—hey, you want summer, you’re going to get it."

Temperatures will continue climbing through the weekend and into next week, reaching the upper 80s and near 90 degrees by Sunday. That heat is expected to linger through midweek.

"By Sunday, we hit 90 degrees," Milliken said. "We’re in the upper 80s near 90 Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday—that’s near-record warmth."

With little rainfall expected in the short term and summer-like heat on the way, drought conditions could continue to worsen across Georgia in the days ahead.