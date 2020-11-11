‘Drools’ the dog finds loving home after spending 729 days in shelter

article

After spending more than 700 days in an animal shelter, one lucky pup finally found his forever home.

“Drools,” a 4-year-old male pit bull-boxer mix, spent approximately 729 days at the Conour Animal Shelter - Upper Rio Grande Animal Society in Monte Vista, Colorado, but thanks to a joint effort between the shelter and Kacey Widetich, Relay For Rescue founder and executive director, he secured a home and a family.

Relay For Rescue is a nonprofit animal welfare organization that aims to reduce pet overpopulation and minimize animal suffering, according to the organization’s website.

Drools and Kacey. (Conour Animal Shelter - Upper Rio Grande Animal Society)

Widetich had actually moved into the shelter and slept with Drools in an effort to help acclimate him to being around people. Her goal was to make sure whoever adopted him understood his specific needs.

"Drools," while a sweetheart to most humans, does not do great around other animals and needed to be the only pet, according to the shelter. He knows basic commands, but truly needed an owner who was willing to be patient and do further training so "Drools" could be “his best self.”

Advertisement

In a video posted to the shelter’s Facebook on Oct. 28, Widetich outlined the rules for "Drools’" future family.

Josh Simpson, "Drools’" new owner, arrived to the shelter on Oct. 4 to pick up his new furry pal and told KRDO, "I feel like I won the lottery."

Unfortunately, dogs who are long-term residents in shelters due to the extra care they may require are not uncommon, according to the shelter.

Because of the attention "Drools’" story got on other news outlets and on social media, the shelter was able to find homes for three of their other long-term residents.

RELATED: ‘He rolled over with excitement’: Kentucky town elects dog as mayor

"We were able to establish relationships with several rescues across the country to help move longtime dogs out of the shelter and into foster homes," Widetich told KRDO. "All of these dogs deserve a second chance at happily ever after just like Drools and I look forward to working with the shelter to ensure this continues to happen moving forward."

For anyone who wants to help the Conour Animal Shelter - Upper Rio Grande Animal Society, donations can be made to their GoFundMe.