Drivers along I-85 SB in Gwinnett County experience boatload of trouble... literally

article

Traffic along Interstate 85 was backed up for miles due to a boat blocking the highway.

The incident occurred on the southbound side near Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

The Georgia Department of Transportation is showing slow-moving traffic all the way back to the I-985 merge.

An image from a GDOT cam shows a boat in the middle of I-85 near Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Gwinnett County on Oct. 14, 2024.

A boat blocked four right lanes of traffic.

By 1:13 p.m., all lanes were cleared.