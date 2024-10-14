Expand / Collapse search

Drivers along I-85 SB in Gwinnett County experience boatload of trouble... literally

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 14, 2024 1:04pm EDT
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta
An image from a GDOT cam shows a boat in the middle of I-85 near Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Gwinnett County on Oct. 14, 2024. article

An image from a GDOT cam shows a boat in the middle of I-85 near Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Gwinnett County on Oct. 14, 2024. 

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Traffic along Interstate 85 was backed up for miles due to a boat blocking the highway. 

The incident occurred on the southbound side near Jimmy Carter Boulevard.  

The Georgia Department of Transportation is showing slow-moving traffic all the way back to the I-985 merge.  

An image from a GDOT cam shows a boat in the middle of I-85 near Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Gwinnett County on Oct. 14, 2024.

An image from a GDOT cam shows a boat in the middle of I-85 near Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Gwinnett County on Oct. 14, 2024. 

A boat blocked four right lanes of traffic.  

By 1:13 p.m., all lanes were cleared.