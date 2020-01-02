Driver who crashed car into neighbor's home dies

A driver who crashed their car into their neighbor's home in South Fulton has died, family members confirmed for FOX 5.

The wreck happened Thursday afternoon off Stone Croft Trail in the City of South Fulton.

"We heard a loud boom and we really thought it was a home invasion," the homeowner told FOX 5. "We didn't know what was going on. So then once we really found out a vehicle went through our basement."

The homeowner told FOX 5 that the person driving the car was a neighbor. He believes his neighbor, a local pastor, had a medical episode that made him crash the car.

Family members have asked that the driver not be identified. FOX 5 has chosen to respect the families wishes.