Driver of stolen U-Haul dead after Smyrna police encounter

The Brief Police say the driver of a stolen U-Haul is dead after being stopped by a Smyrna police officer. The incident happened near McLinden Avenue and Concord Road around 6 a.m. GBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting.



A fatal shooting involving a Smyrna police officer was reported early Friday morning.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. during a traffic stop near McLinden Avenue and Concord Road.

What we know:

According to the Smyrna Police Department, the vehicle involved was a stolen U-Haul. The person who was shot was the driver.

What we don't know:

A spokesperson for Smyrna Police says they do not know at this time how the person was shot. They do not know if the person was shot by a police officer or if the person shot themselves.

The driver has not yet been identified. We also don't know at this time what led up to the shooting.

No officers were injured during the incident, according to Smyrna PD.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to review the case, which is standard procedure when an officer is involved in a shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.