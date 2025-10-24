Expand / Collapse search

Driver of stolen U-Haul dead after Smyrna police encounter

Updated  October 24, 2025 11:19am EDT
Smyrna
U-Haul contractor gives details about stolen U-Haul

A contractor who recovers stolen U-Hauls for the company gives FOX 5 Atlanta some details about the stolen U-Haul that was involved in the fatal shooting on Friday morning. At this time, it is still unknown whom the person was shot by.

The Brief

    • Police say the driver of a stolen U-Haul is dead after being stopped by a Smyrna police officer.
    • The incident happened near McLinden Avenue and Concord Road around 6 a.m.
    • GBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

SMYRNA, Ga. - A fatal shooting involving a Smyrna police officer was reported early Friday morning.

The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. during a traffic stop near McLinden Avenue and Concord Road.

What we know:

According to the Smyrna Police Department, the vehicle involved was a stolen U-Haul. The person who was shot was the driver.

What we don't know:

A spokesperson for Smyrna Police says they do not know at this time how the person was shot. They do not know if the person was shot by a police officer or if the person shot themselves. 

Smyrna police talk about fatal shooting Friday morning

A spokesperson for Smyrna Police gives an update about the fatal shooting this morning involving the driver of a U-Haul that was reportedly stolen. This is a developing news story.

The driver has not yet been identified. We also don't know at this time what led up to the shooting. 

No officers were injured during the incident, according to Smyrna PD. 

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to review the case, which is standard procedure when an officer is involved in a shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source

  • Information provided by Smyrna Police Department and GBI. The original story has been updated since its original publication to reflect that the police do not know how the person was shot at this time. They also have not revealed if the person shot was male or female. 

