Driver shot by police after SUV plows into Cornelia storefront, GBI says

The Brief Christian Drake Shurtleff drove an SUV into a store in Cornelia; a responding officer shot him during a confrontation. Shurtleff was combative with officers trying to approach him after the crash, leading to the shooting incident. Shurtleff’s 7-year-old daughter was in the SUV but was safely removed and uninjured. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged Shurtleff with felony obstruction and may file additional charges. Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash, and the GBI is investigating the shooting separately before submitting the case for review.



An SUV crashing through the front of a store in Cornelia on Sunday ended up with an officer shooting the driver, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says.

Christian Drake Shurtleff, 33, of Mt. Airy, was behind the wheel of that SUV, which crashed just before 5:50 p.m. along Irvin Street.

Personnel from the Cornelia Fire Department and a Cornelia police officer arrived at the scene to find the vehicle that had driven through the storefront.

Shurtleff was uncooperative and combative when officers attempted to approach him, according to the GBI report released on Monday.

Shurtleff’s 7-year-old daughter, who was also in the vehicle, was safely removed without any injuries.

During the ensuing struggle, when Shurtleff began fighting with the officer, the latter shot him. He was taken to an area hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries.

The GBI has charged Shurtleff with felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and additional charges are expected to be filed.

The investigation of the vehicle crash is being handled by the Georgia State Patrol, while the GBI's independent investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Upon completion, the case will be submitted to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.