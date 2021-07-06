Driver shot on Downtown Connector before crashing on I-20, police say

article

Police are investigating an interstate shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning on the Downtown Connector.

The Atlanta Police Department received a call of a driver shooting at another car around 4:20 a.m.

Police received a vehicle accident report on Interstate 20 near Gresham Road shortly after. Investigators from the DeKalb County Police Department soon learned one of the vehicles had been involved in the shooting incident on I-75/85

The driver was taken to a hospital before cops arrived. Police said they are being treated for multiple gunshot wounds but have not been able to interview them.

The victim is in stable condition and the investigation is continuing.

