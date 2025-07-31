Driver found shot in head on side of I-85 in Troup County, 1 charged

article

The Brief Troup County deputies have charged a West Point man with the murder of a driver found shot in the head on the side of Interstate 85. Investigators say witnesses reported seeing some "road rage" behavior happening between two vehicles and shared a vehicle description and tag number with the West Point Police Department. The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Richard Hawk of Texas.



What we know:

The Troup County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 5 their investigation began on Wednesday after deputies were called to I-85 near the 11-mile marker after reports of a possible vehicle accident.

When deputies got to the scene, they found 64-year-old Texas resident Richard Hawk unresponsive and bleeding in the driver's seat of a vehicle in the median of the interstate. When medics removed him from the vehicle, officials say he appeared to have been shot in the head.

Hawk was rushed to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center and died shortly after getting to the hospital.

Dig deeper:

Investigators say witnesses reported seeing some "road rage" behavior happening between two vehicles and shared a vehicle description and tag number with the West Point Police Department.

After locating the vehicle in West Point, deputies detained a suspect and took possession of the vehicle.

Authorities say the man, identified as 23-year-old Nytorian Allen, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Troup County Sheriff's Office.