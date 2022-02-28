Ramp to I-75 north in Marietta closed after car rolls off road into woods

article

Marietta police said a driver was likely seriously injured after their car rolled off an Interstate 75 entrance ramp into the woods.

Police said the crash happened on a ramp between the Canton Connector and I-75 North.

Police said the ramp was closed at around 11:30 a.m. Drivers can enter I-75 or I-575 on Piedmont Road to the north or North Marietta Parkway to the south.

Police said serious injuries are likely, but first responders don't believe those injuries are life-threatening.

Georgia State Patrol in investigating the crash and have not explained what led up to the crash.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene and saw several firetrucks surrounding a wooded area. Firefighters and paramedics crowded around the guardrail.

A sign with traffic lights attached had been hit and was lying on the side of the road.

