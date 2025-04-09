Driver runs red light in front of Duluth police officer, officials say

article

Duluth police say a driver was caught on camera speeding through a red light right in front of an officer.

What we know:

The Duluth Police Department shared a video from a nearby traffic cam showing the dangerous driving situation.

In the video, the driver passes through the intersection, leading to a nearby police officer firing up their sirens.

To make things worse, officials say the driver was also holding their phone, had an expired tag, and wasn't paying attention.

The driver is now facing five citations as a result.

What they're saying:

"When you run a red light right in front of a Duluth officer, you're going to get noticed," the department wrote on Facebook.