Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Kennesaw on Monday

A 62-year-old Kennesaw man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on South Main Street near Duncan Drive on Monday evening, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

What we know:

The crash occurred around 5:01 p.m. on Feb. 17.

Authorities say Tony Campbell was driving a 2025 Chevrolet Silverado northbound when he failed to maintain his lane while navigating a curve. His vehicle veered off the road and struck several trees along the shoulder. Campbell suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s Office. His next of kin has been notified.

What's next:

The Cobb County Police Department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating the crash. Officials have asked anyone with information to contact the department at 770-499-3987.