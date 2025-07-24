Driver killed after slamming into tree off Peachtree Parkway

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The Brief Driver was traveling at a high rate of speed. Vehicle left Peachtree Parkway near Robinson Road and slammed into tree. Driver killed in crash; identity unknown.



Peachtree police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday morning.

What we know:

According to police, a car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left Peachtree Parkway near Robinson Road and slammed into a tree.

Police told FOX 5 Atlanta that the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed. No one else was in the car.

Peachtree police asked drivers to avoid the area until the scene could be cleared.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the driver's identity at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.