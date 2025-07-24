Driver killed after slamming into tree off Peachtree Parkway
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Peachtree police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday morning.
What we know:
According to police, a car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left Peachtree Parkway near Robinson Road and slammed into a tree.
Police told FOX 5 Atlanta that the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed. No one else was in the car.
Peachtree police asked drivers to avoid the area until the scene could be cleared.
What we don't know:
Police have not released the driver's identity at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.