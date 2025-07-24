Expand / Collapse search

Driver killed after slamming into tree off Peachtree Parkway

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 24, 2025 9:34am EDT
Peachtree City
The Brief

    • Driver was traveling at a high rate of speed.
    • Vehicle left Peachtree Parkway near Robinson Road and slammed into tree.
    • Driver killed in crash; identity unknown.

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Peachtree police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Thursday morning.

What we know:

According to police, a car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it left Peachtree Parkway near Robinson Road and slammed into a tree.

Police told FOX 5 Atlanta that the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed. No one else was in the car.

Peachtree police asked drivers to avoid the area until the scene could be cleared. 

What we don't know:

Police have not released the driver's identity at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source

  • A FOX 5 Atlanta reporter responded to the scene. Police at the scene provided the information. 

