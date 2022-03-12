Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Warning
until SUN 11:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
3
Wind Advisory
until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Freeze Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Driver collides into tree, killed along I-75, Marietta Police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:01PM
Marietta
FOX 5 Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Marietta Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that left a man dead Saturday morning.

According to investigators, 25-year-old Gary Dubiel was traveling in the northbound lanes of I-75 near South Marietta Parkway around 6:00 a.m.

At some point, Dubiel lost control of the 2012 Nissan Altima. "Dubiel failed to maintain his lane of travel and left the roadway striking a tree," police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

DOUBLE SHOOTING IN SW ATLANTA CONNECTED TO HOMICIDE ON I-75/I-85, POLICE SAY

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact the Marietta Police Department at 770-794-5357.

This story is developing.  Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE