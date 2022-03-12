Driver collides into tree, killed along I-75, Marietta Police say

Marietta Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that left a man dead Saturday morning.

According to investigators, 25-year-old Gary Dubiel was traveling in the northbound lanes of I-75 near South Marietta Parkway around 6:00 a.m.

At some point, Dubiel lost control of the 2012 Nissan Altima. "Dubiel failed to maintain his lane of travel and left the roadway striking a tree," police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact the Marietta Police Department at 770-794-5357.

