Shooting shuts down all northbound I-75/I-85 lanes in Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
ATLANTA - A police investigation into a shooting on the Downtown Connector has shut down all northbound lanes of two of Atlanta's major interstates.

Atlanta police have confirmed with FOX 5 that they are investigation a shooting that happened shortly after 4 a.m. Friday on the northbound side of the I-75/85 connector at Fair Drive.

Officials have not released information about the shooting or any possible suspects or victims. Cameras caught a crashed car riddled with bullets on the side of the road. 

The shooting caused traffic on the interstates before Langford Parkway to come to a complete standstill. Officials do not have an estimated time for the area to be cleared.

Drivers should expect major delays and try to find alternate routes if possible.

