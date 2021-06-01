Driver cited after hitting young girl in crosswalk, police say

article

A young girl is recovering after being hit by a car in a Decatur crosswalk on Tuesday.

It happened just before 5:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Scott Boulevard. Decatur police said a young girl was crossing with her father in the crosswalk when she was struck by a blue Mercury.

Police said the girl received lacerations but was conscious and alert when she was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Mercury, whose name has not been released, was cited for no insurance and failure to yield to a pedestrian.

