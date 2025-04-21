Driver charged after train crash at Marietta railroad crossing

article

A driver is facing charges after a crash involving a train in Marietta early Monday morning.

Authorities say the crash happened at a crossing near South Marietta Parkway.

What we know:

According to police, CSX called 911 around 3:45 a.m. to report that a train had hit an unoccupied black Honda Civic that had been abandoned by the intersection of Waverly Way and Powder Springs Street.

Officials say the train hit and pushed the car but did not leave the tracks.

The railway was reopened about an hour after the crash.

The crashed vehicle (FOX 5)

Authorities say the driver of the Honda, identified as 22-year-old Marietta resident Miguel Villasenor was found walking by himself a few blocks away.

After an investigation, officers arrested Villasenor and charged him with making an illegal stop and a DUI.

Villasenor was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. It is not known if he has been bonded out.