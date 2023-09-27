Driver charged for crash that killed 5 teens in Gwinnett County; police say vehicles were racing

article

The other driver involved in the crash on Labor Day that resulted in the death of 5 teenagers in Gwinnett County has been charged.

According to Gwinnett County Police Department, 20-year-old Emanuel Rene Esfahani of Hiram was booked into jail at approximately 9 p.m. Sept. 26. He is being charged with 5 felony counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree; reckless driving; racing on highways; speeding; failure to maintain lane; and a seat belt violation.

GCPD says their investigators determined that Esfahani, who was driving an Infiniti G35, was racing the Toyota Tacoma, driven by Hung Nguyen and occupied by 5 other people.

Both drivers were allegedly speeding in an excess of 100 miles per hour on the exit ramp from State Route 316 to Pleasant Hill Road when they came upon a vehicle traveling slower than they were.

The Tacoma reportedly passed on the left and the Infiniti passed on the right, most likely in the right emergency lane.

The Infiniti then quickly came upon a box truck stopped in the emergency lane and swerved left to avoid the truck, according to police. The Infiniti then swerved across the lanes, striking the Tacoma which cause it to lose traction and begin to spin and roll. The Tacoma then hit a retaining wall and excess speed cause caused it to go over the wall and plunge to the road below.

Esfahani reportedly jumped over the barrier after the crash and landed in a creek, police say. He sustained multiple broken bones as a result and was transported to a local hospital.

MULTI-VEHICLE CRASH KILLS 5 TEENAGERS IN GWINNETT COUNTY

The teens who were killed in the incident were:

Katy Gaitan, 17, of Atlanta

Ashley Gaitan, 16, of Atlanta

Coral Lorenzo, 17, of Atlanta

Hung Nguyen, 18, of Lawrenceville

Abner Santana, 19, of Suwanee

One person survived the crash -- 18-year-old Jonathan Reyes from Lawrenceville.

Three of the students – Ashley Gaitan, Katy Gaitan and Coral Lorenzo – attended Lakeside High School.